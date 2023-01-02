Another gazetted officer received a notice from the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on January 2 in connection to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

Ganpati Roy, Superintendent of Taxes, has been ordered to appear before the commission within 15 days for questioning in connection with the APSC cash-for-job scam.

Roy has been charged with obtaining the position illegally. He is employed in Haflong's Hagjer Nagar.

The commission ordered two gazetted officers, DSP Bhanita Nath and Superintendent of Excise Manavi Das, to appear in court within 15 days on December 1, last year.

DSP Nath was alleged to have obtained the position of APS through unethical means, and Excise Superintendent Das was also the subject of similar allegations.

The notices that were sent to the two officers were based on a lot of information that the BK Sharma Commission had received.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate on December 29 said that assets worth a total of Rs 4.90 crore of a former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) board member Samedur Rahman have been attached under the anti-money laundering law.

The action has also been taken against his family members linked to a case of alleged illegal recruitment of candidates through the APSC.

A provisional order, for attachment of the properties of Rahman, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets include immovable properties (residential plots) worth Rs 1.52 crore and insurance policies and mutual funds worth Rs 3.38 crore, the ED said in a statement.

Samedur Rahman and 'Paul' one of the main accused in the case had manipulated and engineered the answer booklets of combined competitive examination of 2013 and 2014, by way of enhancing marks, replacing original answer booklets with manufactured/forged booklets in respect of some candidates, facilitating them securing job through APSC in lieu of cash.

The accused were also charged for "illegal recruitment of candidates on various prestigious posts like circle officer and assistant commissioner of police through the examination conducted by the commission.

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