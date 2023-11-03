In yet another significant development in the ongoing peace process in Assam, Kunal Moran, known by his alias Letes Axom, has surrendered to authorities at the Tinsukia district superintendent of police's office. This marks the second consecutive surrender of a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA(I)) cadre in the region within a week.

Kunal Moran, whose residence is located in No. Nalni Village No. 2 near Phillabari in Tinsukia district, joined the insurgent group ULFA(I) in 2018. His decision to lay down arms and return to the mainstream is seen as a positive step toward achieving lasting peace in the region.

Kunal Moran is currently undergoing interrogation at the Tinsukia district superintendent of police's office to provide more details regarding his involvement with the militant group. His surrender follows the recent surrender of another ULFA(I) member, Palash Moran, also known as Gopal Asom, on November 2.

Palash Moran's voluntary decision to renounce his insurgent activities and embrace a new life was facilitated by Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police, Bibhas Das. With the support of local police and under Das's guidance, the surrender of Palash Moran proceeded smoothly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the former militant.