The Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids in Goalpara, resulting in the arrest of Prabin Machahary, UDA of the O/O Asst. Registrar, Co-operative Society, Goalpara.

Machahary was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

This action is part of the chief minister's ongoing surveillance and anti-corruption drive. Machahary, an upper-class assistant in the Goalpara District Cooperative Society, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to register a fisheries cooperative society in the Lakhipur area.



Also Read: Assam: BDO arrested on bribery charges in Bongaigaon's Srijangram

The registration work had been stalled for a year due to the unpaid bribe. Following a complaint to the chief minister's supervision and anti-corruption branch, a trap was set.

Musahari was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 at the district assistant registration office.

There have been previous allegations of bribery against Musahari. The Anti-Corruption Branch continues to conduct raids at the office.