Assam anti-corruption bureau apprehends Dhubri official over alleged bribe demand

A Block Development Officer in Assam was arrested on December 18 after being caught accepting a bribe inside his office, following a complaint that he demanded money for clearing official bills.

Ratan Kumar Saha, Block Development Officer of Golakganj Development Block in Dhubri district, was apprehended by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC), Assam, after he allegedly accepted Rs 15,000 as bribe money. Officials said the amount was part of a larger demand of Rs 16,000 made to the complainant for the release of payment of bills.

According to the vigilance directorate, the complaint was received on December 18. The complainant, “unwilling to pay the bribe”, approached the department seeking legal action against the public servant. Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid the same day at the BDO’s office in Golakganj.

Saha was caught “immediately after he had accepted Rs 15,000” from the complainant in his office chamber. The tainted money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses, officials said.

Following the recovery and verification of evidence, the accused officer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau police station of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

A case has been registered under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The case has been recorded as ACB P.S. Case No. 67/2025.

Authorities said necessary legal follow-up action is underway.