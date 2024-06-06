In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Department in Guwahati has apprehended another Lat Mandal, Swapna Medhi, on charges of accepting bribes.

The operation also led to the arrest of Mahfuzur Rahman, who acted as an intermediary, accepting the bribe on Medhi’s behalf.

The arrests followed a raid at the office of the Guwahati Revenue Circle Officer, uncovering a scheme where bribes were solicited under the pretext of facilitating land registration processes.

This incident marks a continued effort by authorities to root out corrupt practices within government offices.

In a similar incident, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Laba Kanta Nath, a Lat Mandal at the office of the Circle Officer in Sarthebari Revenue Circle, Barpeta district, red-handed while accepting a bribe on May 29. Nath was apprehended in his office following a complaint about him demanding a bribe for mutation-related work.

The operation was conducted following the complaint, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government offices. The complainant reported Nath's demand for an illegal payment, prompting the anti-corruption team to take swift action.

Also read: Assam: Barpeta Lat Mandal arrested on bribery charges