In a major anti-corruption operation on September 28, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Ziaul Islam and Sahabaz Sultan, both Forester GD-1 personnel at the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Dhubri. Their arrest comes after they were caught accepting bribes in collusion with Binod Kr Payeng, AFS (Assistant Forest Settlement Officer), DFO, Dhubri. The bribes were solicited to allow vehicles access to the complainant's Sand Mahal.

In the same sting operation, Binod Kumar Payeng, AFS, DFO, Dhubri, was also detained for demanding and accepting bribes from the complainant through his subordinates, as part of the conspiracy.

This development follows a directive issued on September 27 by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-corruption, Govt. of Assam, urging the public to report any instances of government officers or employees seeking bribes.

The directive, a crucial step in Assam's ongoing battle for transparency and accountability, encourages citizens to actively participate in the fight against corruption. It calls upon individuals to promptly inform Assam Police's Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-corruption if they encounter any government official soliciting bribes.

The contact details for reporting such incidents are as follows:

• WhatsApp No.: 60269 01243

• Toll-Free No.: 18003453767

• EOE Control Room: 03612462295

• S.P. (1): 6026903481

• S.P. (III): 6026903483

• Addl. S.P.: 6026903418

• EMAIL ID: complaints.vac@gmail.com

Earlier this month, on September 21, another government employee was apprehended while accepting a bribe.

The accused, identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah, held the position of Junior Assistant at the Nagrijuli Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project in Tamulpur. Baruah allegedly solicited a bribe from a complainant, promising to facilitate the selection of her relative as an Anganwadi worker.

The operation to apprehend Baruah unfolded near the Axis Bank branch in Rangia, where he was arrested by the anti-corruption cell. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption shared details of the operation on their official handle, stating, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in Rangia and caught red-handed Jyotirmoy Baruah, Jr Asstt, Nagrijuli ICDS project, Dist Tamulpur, after he accepted a bribe for helping the complainant in getting her relative selected as an Anganwadi worker."