The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Lat Mandal on April 3 on graft charges in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The Lat Mandal identified as Joyshab Hussain Laskar was posted at the Office of the Circle Officer in Badarpur area of Karimganj.

Laskar was caught red-handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.

On the official twitter handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Joyshab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal of O/O Circle Officer, Badarpur, Karimganj after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.”

Earlier, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on March 31 arrested a Lat Mandal for accepting a bribe in Kamrup district.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Gitanjali Deka. She was posted at the office of the circle officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup.

Also read : Assam: Lat Mandal arrested on bribery charges in Kamrup district