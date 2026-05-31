Assam anti-corruption team arrests former fisheries corporation official over alleged misuse of funds

A former senior official of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd. (AFDCL) has been arrested in Odisha in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds case being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Padma Kanta Hazarika, who served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-cum-Project Director of AFDCL, was apprehended in Puri on May 30 in connection with ACB Police Station Case No. 30/2023. The case relates to the alleged diversion and misuse of funds within the corporation.

Following his arrest, Hazarika was produced before a court in Puri, which granted the investigating agency four days' transit remand to bring him to Guwahati for further proceedings.

Investigators also carried out searches at three flats linked to the accused under the Hatigaon police station area of Guwahati on the same day. During the operation, officials recovered and seized a number of documents considered relevant to the investigation.

The search teams also seized five seals bearing the names of different organisations and councils, along with a banknote counting machine and other materials.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said the seized items would form part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at AFDCL.