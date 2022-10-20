Sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption October 19 arrested one Junior Assistant of the Dibrugarh DTO office and an agent Pankaj Saikia for accepting a bribe.

Meanwhile, carrying out relentless efforts to curb the mushrooming corruption in the state, the anti-Corruption team on October 20 searched the house of Pankaj Saikia at Tengakhat, Dibrugarh and seized several documents including online payment receipts.

Further, during the search operation, the below-noted documents were recovered and seized from his house.

1. Driving License 8 nos. of DTO office Dibrugarh and 3 nos. of DTO office, Lakhimpur

2. Registration certificate- 4 nos of DTO office, Dibrugarh and 1 no. of Kamrup(M)

3. Ownership transfer certificate form-7 nos.

4. Pollution Certificate - 7 nos

5. Application for the issue of duplicate certificate of registration -3 nos. of DTO office Dibrugarh

6. Driving licence renewal form -4 nos. of DTO office Dibrugarh

7. Insurance certificate -5 nos

8. Application form for learner licence -4 nos of DTO office, Dibrugarh

9. Online payment receipt of DTO office, Dibrugarh -16 nos

10. Fine/Penalty/Additional fees receipt of DTO office Dibrugarh -19 nos

11. Learner License -1 no

12. Court affidavit-1 no

Earlier, based on reliable inputs, the anti-corruption team carried out an operation and arrested the Junior Assistant identified as Diptimoni Gogoi and agent Pankaj Saikia for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.

It is being reported that Diptimoni Gogoi took a bribe from the agent Pankaj Saikia.

Additionally, a cash amount of Rs 9,30,500 was recovered from the flat of the arrested accused Ditimoni Gogoi during the investigation.