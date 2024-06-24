The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught a Child Development Project Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe. The officer has been identified as Anupama Gohain. She was arrested in her office at Makum, under Tinsukia district of Assam. The bribe was for the release of house rent for an Anganwadi center.

Gohain will face legal action, and further investigations are underway to uncover any additional instances of malpractice.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption urges citizens to report any instances of bribery or corruption, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance policy towards such offenses.