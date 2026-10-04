Assam: Anti-drug rally held in Kokrajhar as BoNSU raises concern over growing drug menace

The Bodo National Students Union (BoNSU) on Sunday, October 4 organised an anti-drug awareness rally in Kokrajhar town, calling for stronger government and administrative measures to check the growing prevalence of drug abuse in Kokrajhar district and the wider Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The rally began from the BoNSU office in Kokrajhar town and passed through J.D. Road and R.N.B. Road before concluding at the playground at Khargaon.

Addressing the gathering, BoNSU president Banjit Manzil Basumatary expressed concern over the increasing availability and use of drugs in Kokrajhar district and across the BTR. He urged the administration and the state government to adopt stricter and more effective measures to curb the drug menace.

Basumatary also stressed the need for sustained efforts to prevent the spread of drugs and protect young people from substance abuse.

Members of the BoNSU and students from various educational institutions participated in the rally. Participants highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse and called for coordinated action involving the administration, educational institutions and the wider community to address the problem.

The awareness drive focused on strengthening public awareness about the consequences of substance abuse and encouraging collective efforts to prevent drug use, particularly among young people.