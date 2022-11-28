The Anti-Ragging Squad of Dibrugarh University on November 28 held a meeting and decided to take stern action against the students allegedly involved in the ragging of Anand Sharma.

''The Disciplinary Action Committee and Anti-Ragging Squad of Dibrugarh University held a meeting over the ragging incident and is going on to take action against such students who were involved in the ragging incident,'' a source familiar with the development told India Today NE.

''All accused students to be rusticated,'' the source added.

Meanwhile, Sharma's mother on November 28 claimed that Sharma was tortured mentally and physically and was also forced to drink liquor.

The mother identified as Sarita Sharma also claimed that despite several complaints, the university administration chose to remain quiet and none came to help her son.

On November 27, Sharma, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel was harassed in the name of ragging by seniors in a hostel, and in a bid to rescue himself from the clutches of culprits, he jumped from two storied hostel building.

He was immediately taken to a Hospital for treatment.

''My son was son was mentally and physically tortured, forced to drink liquor,'' Sharma's mother claimed while speaking to the media.

Reacting over the student, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa said, "The police should be responsible for the punishment of the guilty, orders for the good treatment of the student''.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Notably, Sarita Sharma has lodged a case at Dibrugarh Sadar police station, wherein, she has also alleged that her son was physically and mentally tortured, looted money from his hand, and took objectionable photos by putting liquor and bhang in the hands of her son Anand.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case of 120B/341/395/307/143 of the Indian Penal Code in Case No. 729/2022 at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station.



As per Ejar, the names of five students are Rahul Chhetri (alumnus), Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Semester, Department of Applied Geology), Subrajyoti Barua (3rd Sam. Pol. Sc. Division), Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sam, Centre for Physical Education) and Kalyan Dutt (3rd Sem, Department of History).

Following the Chief Minister's stern orders, Dibrugarh police raided the student's residence and detained three accused identified as Pranjit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, and Seemanta Hazarika.

The main accused Rahul Chhetri is still absconding.

On the other hand, the students have also started protests in the administrative building of the university seeking justice for the victim and ensuring punishment for the culprits.