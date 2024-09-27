Assam is poised to experience a notable increase in tourist footfall in the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The minister's announcement coincided with the inauguration of the Manas National Park for this year’s tourist season, celebrating World Tourism Day.

“With its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, we expect a significant surge in tourists this season. This will not only enhance eco-tourism but also contribute positively to the local economy,” Baruah stated on social media platform X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed this optimism, revealing that nearly one crore tourists visited Assam during the 2023-24 fiscal year. “Assam is a land of natural beauty, spirituality, and endless opportunities. In 2023-2024, we welcomed around one crore tourists,” he highlighted, inviting travelers to explore the charm of “#AwesomeAssam” during the festive season.

On the inaugural day, Minister Baruah also engaged in rafting on the Beki River and participated in a plantation drive. “I had an exhilarating time rafting on the Beki River alongside BTC Chief Pramod Boro after inaugurating the new tourist season at Manas National Park. Manas is ready to offer unforgettable experiences, showcasing Assam's natural beauty!” he shared.

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