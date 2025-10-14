Assam: Anuradha Sharma Pujaree declines SIT invite, calls for inclusive probe into Zubeen Garg death case

Prominent literary figure Anuradha Sharma Pujaree has declined participation in a proposed Special Investigation Team (SIT) meeting scheduled for this evening (October 14), citing personal constraints. She communicated her decision to the authorities via phone and WhatsApp and also briefed a few media representatives.



In her statement, Pujaree emphasized that only professionals with expertise in legal and forensic medical matters can provide substantive input to the SIT’s investigative process. She noted that convening a meeting with select individuals would be unlikely to yield meaningful guidance.



Instead, Pujaree recommended that the government organize a broader, multi-stakeholder meeting including representatives of Assam’s major organizations and members of Zubeen Garg’s family. She argued that such a move would enhance the credibility and transparency of the investigation, ensuring that all concerned parties are informed about the progress and various aspects of the case.



Pujaree further urged the Assam government and SIT officials to prioritize swift and diligent investigative action over discussions, stressing that the ultimate objective should be to uncover the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death and ensure that the guilty are brought to justice.