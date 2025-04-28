Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has accused Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of maintaining a covert understanding with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Borah voiced his concern over the uncanny similarity between Gogoi’s statements and those made by the Chief Minister, often within a short span of time. "Inside the Assembly, their exchanges appear combative, yet outside, they are frequently spotted having private discussions behind closed car doors," Borah remarked.

The APCC chief further claimed that despite heated confrontations in public forums, Gogoi is regularly seen socializing with Hazarika at a Kaziranga-based resort, allegedly owned by Gogoi himself. According to Borah, the Sibsagar MLA's recent behavior suggests that he is under the undue influence of Sarma and Hazarika, rather than acting in response to public sentiment.

"He was not like this earlier. His proximity to these leaders is affecting him negatively," Borah asserted, hinting at a possible shift in Gogoi's political stance.