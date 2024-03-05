Assam Pradesh Congress president, Bhupen Borah received second summon from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with a warning of potential arrest if he fails to comply.

The directive mandates Borah's appearance at the CID office on March 7, following his non-attendance at the first summons.

The summons issued by the Inspector of Police, CID, outlines that the interrogation will focus on the alleged damage to public property during the Assam leg of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Borah's refusal to attend the initial CID office meeting has escalated the situation prompting authorities to enforce a stricter stance. The CID's inquiry delves into the circumstances surrounding the reported harm to public assets during the Congress-led event.