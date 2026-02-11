Assam: APCC leader Sanju Boruah quits Congress amid ‘Pakistani Agent’ allegations against Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) member Sanju Boruah has resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, citing allegations levelled against state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.



Boruah, who served as Vice Chairman of the Assam Congress Campaign Committee 2026 and held positions including Senior Spokesperson and Executive Member of the APCC, submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on February 9.



In his letter, Boruah said he was stepping down with a “deeply troubled conscience” and described the allegations linking Gogoi’s name with a Pakistani national as “matters of grave national concern”.



“With a deeply troubled conscience and an acute sense of responsibility towards the nation, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after serious deliberation and moral introspection, and not in haste or emotion,” he wrote.



He further stated that continuing under the present leadership would amount to a compromise with his principles. “Serious allegations and concerns regarding his name being linked with Pakistan are matters of grave national concern. Remaining silent or continuing under such leadership would amount to a compromise with my principles, something I am neither willing nor capable of doing,” Boruah added.



Boruah also alleged a “persistent disconnect with ground realities, indifference towards people’s issues, and disregard for organisational discipline and party constitution” under the current APCC leadership.



“Taking this step causes me immense personal pain. However, I firmly believe that the nation comes first, and the party must follow. Sadly, under the present leadership of the APCC, I no longer believe that the party is ideologically, morally, or organisationally safe,” he stated.



The resignation comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe alleging links involving Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and a Pakistani national.



Gogoi has denied the allegations and on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking suo motu cognisance against the Chief Minister for allegedly disclosing details of his children to the media. He said no evidence has been produced to support the claims.



The development comes ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.



(Inputs from ANI)