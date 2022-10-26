After the seizure of the Miya museum in the Goalpara district in Assam which was set up in a house allotted under PMAY, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president came forward advocating for the said museum.

Speaking to the media APCC president Bhupen Borah said, "From childhood, I have the desire to see the London museum, there is a museum in Paris also."

"Even I want to personally keep accounts of my parent's belongings in my home so that our future generation can see the same", he added.

Further Bhupen Borah remarked that all the items which are displayed at the London museum are stolen and will speak further on this topic when he will visit the London and Paris museums.

Borah also said that people open museums of vintage cars because those cars were once running and it helps people to under its technology, hence APCC has never run away from its primary concern.

On the other hand, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika reacting strongly against the setting up of the Miya Museum in the Goalpara district stated that this act is nothing but stealing Assamese culture.

Speaking to the media the minister said, "The items which have been kept in the museum as per Miya tradition such as nagol, duwali, hatsaoni, fish catching instruments among others are owned and belong to the Assamese community."

Further, the minister stated that soon after the displeasure of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the Miya museum, the district administration sealed the museum, however, it is surprising how these people have come out suddenly and claimed the displayed items as part of their tradition.

"This is nothing but stealing Assamese culture", the minister added.

Pijush Hazarika also remarked that the Miya community took away the heritage items of Assamese people and displayed them in a PMAY-G house, which cannot be accepted.

