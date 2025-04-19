In response to mounting allegations of corruption, internal sabotage, and serious misconduct during the recent Panchayat elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has taken decisive action by instituting a high-powered Investigation Committee. The move underscores the party’s firm stance on internal discipline, transparency, and accountability.

Acting on directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Shri Jitendra Singh, the APCC has appointed veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Shri Paban Singh Ghatowar as the Chairperson of the Committee. The panel has been mandated to conduct a thorough probe into all charges brought against party members in connection with the electoral process.

Scope and authority of the committee

The Committee has been entrusted with a comprehensive mandate, which includes:

Probing all complaints received by the Party concerning the Panchayat elections.

Investigating allegations related to irregularities in ticket distribution, purported cash-for-ticket deals, deliberate walkovers to opposition candidates, unexplained nomination withdrawals, and any other actions deemed anti-party.

Determining the extent of involvement and responsibility of the individuals accused.

Summoning party members for inquiry proceedings. It is explicitly stated that compliance with Committee summons will take precedence over any campaign engagements.

The Committee is expected to present a detailed report of its findings to both the AICC General Secretary in-charge and the APCC President. The deadline for submission is set for May 7, 2025.

The APCC emphasized that individuals found guilty of misconduct will face stringent disciplinary action, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the party’s internal processes.