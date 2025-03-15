Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Reetam Singh has been arrested following his social media remarks about Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka.

According to sources, a Lakhimpur police team arrived at Singh’s residence in Guwahati on Saturday and took him into custody. Earlier in the day, Singh had posted on Platform X, alleging that Assam police personnel were attempting forced entry despite his repeated requests to see a notice or search warrant under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Reports confirm that Singh has been transferred to Lakhimpur, where a case has been registered against him. The complaint was filed by Manab Deka’s wife, who accused Singh of being a habitual offender. She referenced his previous arrests in connection with:

Panbazar Police Station Case No. 93/2024, registered under Sections 505(1)(b), 171G, and 153(A) of the IPC, along with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000. Dispur Police Station Case No. 1091/2024, which involved similar charges.





Meanwhile, the arrest has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders. Senior Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the Assam Police's actions, calling it an act of brutality over a mere social media post. He remarked, "Himanta, Pijush, and Manab Deka are not gods that the police will act on their every instruction."



On the other hand, Reetam Singh’s father has questioned the police’s approach, alleging that the arrest was made without prior notice. He stated, "Our advocate was not informed about any legal proceedings. How can 20-25 police personnel arrive like this without serving a notice?"