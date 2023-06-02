The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on June 2 announced its decision to raise the monthly tariff for electricity consumption, leading to concerns among consumers in the state. This move comes as APDCL plans to increase tariffs by 30 paise to 70 paise per unit of electricity consumed, affecting both subsidized and non-subsidized consumers.

As per the reports, consumers enrolled under the subsidized Jeevan Dhara scheme will witness a tariff increase of 30 paise per unit, while other consumers will experience a hike of 70 paise. APDCL released a notification on May 27, detailing the revised rates. Under the new tariff structure, Jeevan Dhara consumers will be required to pay Rs 4.35 per unit of electricity.

For households consuming up to 120 units, the tariff will be Rs 5.25 per unit, while those consuming between 121 and 240 units will face a higher rate of Rs 7.30 per unit, as stated in the notification. Additionally, households consuming 5 to 30 kilowatts of electricity will be charged Rs 8.15 per unit, while business establishments will have to pay Rs 8.60 per unit.

This isn't the first time APDCL has resorted to tariff hikes. In January of this year, they proposed an increase of Re 1 per unit, subject to the decision of the Electricity Regulatory Commission. Prior to that, rates were raised by 30 paise per unit. APDCL claims that these tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure a reliable power supply and improve services for customers.

Customers were informed of the additional 30 paise per unit charges through directives issued by APDCL on December 9. Furthermore, the company had previously announced a Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) charge of 79 paise per unit for electricity bills in November, December 2022, and January 2023.