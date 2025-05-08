In a step aimed at strengthening the safety of its on-field workforce, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has launched the 'SafeLine Campaign' in collaboration with its AMISP partner, IntelliSmart Infrastructure. The campaign was formally inaugurated by APDCL Chairman Syedain Abbasi, in the presence of IntelliSmart MD & CEO Anil Rawal and other dignitaries.

The SafeLine Campaign is designed to provide comprehensive safety training to linemen, reinforcing a "safety-first" culture across the utility’s operations. Addressing the gathering, Syedain Abbasi underscored APDCL's commitment to safeguarding its personnel. "Safety is our foremost priority. We are dedicated to equipping our linemen with regular training and building a culture where safety is integral to daily operations," Abbasi stated. Under his leadership, APDCL has evolved into one of India’s most progressive power distribution companies, achieving notable loss reduction, operational efficiency, and enhanced consumer engagement.

Echoing the sentiment, Anil Rawal emphasized IntelliSmart’s safety-centric approach. “SafeLine is intrinsic to IntelliSmart’s ethos. We believe that safety underpins everything we do, and protecting our linemen is pivotal to maintaining operational excellence," Rawal remarked.

The training under the campaign commenced on Thursday, with approximately 150 linemen participating from seven sub-divisions — Jagiroad, Jhargaon, Charaibahi, Laharighat, Morigaon, Mazbat, and Kalaigaon. The program will continue in phases, with sessions scheduled on the 6th of every month until the end of the year. Expert safety professionals from IntelliSmart will conduct on-site sessions, promoting the core message that "life is priceless and safety cannot be compromised."

The campaign has already garnered positive feedback from the field. Dadhiram Saikia, a lineman from Jhargaon sub-division, praised the initiative. “We are excited that the APDCL Chairman is personally driving this campaign. The training was very informative and once again reminded us to always prioritize safety,” Saikia noted.

IntelliSmart is concurrently spearheading the rollout of smart electricity meters across Assam, having successfully installed over 9 lakh meters.