Amid the ongoing tussle between Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and its customers in the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that smart meter users of the state are the most satisfied customers across India, as per a national survey.

Addressing a presser at the Janata Bhawan on April 10, Sarma said, "With the commencement of pre-paid meters any unpaid dues will be added to the current account hence the bill looks to be more compared to any other month from a consumer's point of view."

Further CM Sarma asserted that if a customer of APDCL complains about any issues/worries instantly officials visit the complainee's residence to sort out the matter and claimed that most people are found to be satisfied with the solution.

"As per a national survey, in Assam, smart meter users are the most satisfied customers as per the survey's result," he added.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that all the complaints raised in recent days are from new customers, not old consumers as if that were the case then the people would have complained of faulty meters.

Citing the example of the Gujarat model, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that it is because of smart meters today the state has developed so much and with the same model being applied here, the people will know how much energy one has consumed which will be a win-win situation for both the customer as well as APDCL.

Approximately 1.85 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed in Guwahati. But many customers complained that the current charges are much higher than the ones received earlier.

Guwahati residents raise a complaint that the prepaid meters show more power consumption than the actual. And different consumers give different opinions about this matter.

"The smart meters installed by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) are faulty, and they are making holes in everyone's pockets. The current charges have increased unexpectedly after the smart meter installation," said a resident of Maligaon.

"I have installed the app, however, in my consumption history, two days of usage are missing...now I not sure how money was deducted," said a resident of Hatigaon.

The APDCL authorities stated that smart meters provide details on daily electricity consumption to encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously as per needs resulting in savings of energy.

Informing this through Twitter, the APDCL said, “This is to clarify that prepaid smart meters don't lead to an increase in electricity bills. Rather, these meters provide insights on daily consumption to encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously as per needs resulting in savings of energy. As a part of Govt. of India’s RDSS Scheme, smart prepaid meters are being installed throughout the country including Assam.”