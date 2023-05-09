Two professional cyber experts named Rony Das and Aditya Singh of Bongaigaon allegedly hacked the smart electricity meters of the state government's much-talked-about revolution.

Smart metres are helpful because they allow energy providers to measure and allocate energy output more effectively. However, because they are linked to the grid, they may also be used as back doors by hostile hackers.

APDCL's smart metres have been scrutinised for a variety of technical flaws, including increasing power bills. However, a recent disclosure by Rony Das, a technological specialist, deciphered the vulnerability of smart metres.

By typing the code of a few computers, cyber security expert Rony Das can enter the money into someone's electricity account.

Speaking to the media, Rony Das said, "Recently when smart pre-paid meters were installed in my house, the power went out as I didn't know I have to recharge."

Also Read: Assam: APDCL smart meter users most satisfied customers, claims national survey

"I got to know that APDCL customer's data are being compromised and thought the same will be in my case also...so myself and Aditya Singh started researching on this," he added.

Further Rony Das claimed that upon their research, they got to know that even their smart meters could be hacked which does not restrict free electricity but also can cut off anyone's electricity.

"Entire Assam's power can be hacked and power could be disrupted," he claimed.

It is to be mentioned here that these techies- Rony Das and Aditya Singh of Bongaigaon have highlighted a huge hole in the security of the smart meter of the electricity department.

With this hack, you can use a free electricity service for the rest of your life.

However, this hack has not been done with any evil intention, the two youths have done this hack with the intention of pointing out the mistake of the electricity department and showing how the electricity department is playing with the confidential information of millions of people every day.

“Scammers look out for data and once they get hold of it, it becomes easy to extort money from the consumers. Several scammer groups are operating in India. However, they need data to scam people so our research was based on where the data was leaked from since APDCL will never compromise on the security of its customers,” Das claimed in the video.

Currently, the electricity department along with the duo are working together to find a concrete solution so that the meters are not hacked in future or get exposed to any unwarranted situation.