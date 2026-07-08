Assam: APDCL suspends engineer over alleged dereliction of duty, initiates inquiry

The Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) of the Lakhipur Electrical Sub-Division under the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Dibakar Das, has been placed under suspension over allegations of gross negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with delays in restoring electricity supply.

According to an order issued by APDCL's Chief General Manager (HR) on the suspension has taken immediate effect pending the completion of a departmental inquiry.

The order states that departmental proceedings have been initiated against Das on charges of gross negligence in restoring power supply and failure to discharge his official responsibilities.

Sources said residents of the Binnakandi area under the Lakhipur Sub-Division had been facing severe inconvenience over the past several days due to highly irregular electricity supply. Prolonged power outages during the prevailing summer heat reportedly disrupted daily life, with residents struggling to charge mobile phones and carry out routine household activities.

Residents alleged that despite repeatedly raising complaints with the electricity department, no lasting solution was provided to address the disruptions.

As the situation persisted, the matter was reportedly brought to the notice of Lakhipur MLA and Assam Minister Kaushik Rai. Following this, APDCL's senior authorities are learnt to have examined the issue, after which disciplinary action was initiated against the concerned official.

The suspension order further states that during the period of suspension, Dibakar Das will be entitled to receive subsistence allowance in accordance with the applicable service rules. He has also been directed to hand over charge of his duties and responsibilities to another officer nominated by the competent authority until further orders.