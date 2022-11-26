The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on November 26 has decided to withdraw the proposed hike in tariff charges of 79 paise per unit effective December 2022.

All concerned are informed that the notice related to tariff hike due to FPPPA adjustments published on 25th November'2022 stands withdrawn till further order.@CMOfficeAssam @GorlosaNandita — APDCL (@apdclsocial) November 26, 2022

Earlier on November 25, the APDCL announced to hike in the per unit rate of electricity for the next three months i.e from December to February by 79 paise per unit.

The notification mentioned, "It is for the information of all Electricity consumers that in terms of the AERC (Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment) Regulations, 2010, Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) at Purchase 79 paisa per unit (kWh) will be levied to all category per unit of consumers for next three months w.e.f. consumers December'22 (energy consumed during November 22) to February 23 (energy consumed during January 23)."

Recently, inflated electricity bills generated by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) had aggravated the woes of residents in the state post the installation of smart reading meters and this has not gone well within the BJP-ruled state government.

Following this, the Assam Chief Minister clarified that there was no hike in power tariff but instances of unreasonable bill amounts have come in from consumers which are due to faulty readings in some of the newly installed smart meters.

On the other hand, State Minister Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations speaking to the media said, "We have noticed technical glitches in the smart meters in some places, and APDCL has also issued a press statement."

Further, the minister added that wherever there is a sudden hike in power bills all the readings will be re-done and address the issue.