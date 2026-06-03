Assam: APHLC expels youth leader Angtong Engti for alleged anti-party activities

The All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) has expelled youth leader Angtong Engti from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect, citing repeated involvement in anti-party activities and violations of organisational discipline.

The decision was announced through an official order issued on Tuesday by APHLC President J.I. Kathar, IAS (Retd.). According to the order, Engti was found to have repeatedly engaged in activities deemed detrimental to the party’s interests despite several warnings and internal discussions aimed at addressing the matter.

The party stated that the expulsion was based on allegations of anti-party conduct, violations of the party constitution, and continued indiscipline. It further noted that the action was taken after a detailed review of relevant developments and incidents, including those dating back to September 2021.

The expulsion came into effect on June 3, 2026.

APHLC said the decision followed a thorough assessment of the circumstances surrounding the case and was taken in accordance with the party’s organisational procedures.

No immediate response from Engti was available at the time of filing this report.