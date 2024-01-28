Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on January 28 the appointment of 36 new Scientific Assistants in the Directorate of Forensic Science. What makes this development noteworthy is that more than half of the newly appointed professionals are women.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma expressed the importance of this move, stating, "In what will be a significant step towards better policing, Govt of Assam has appointed 36 new Scientific Assistants in the Directorate of Forensic Science—over half of them being women."

This initiative aligns with Bharat's transition towards a forensic-based investigation methodology, aiming to ensure a higher conviction rate and strengthen the criminal justice system. The demand for forensic experts is expected to surge in the coming years, with the country requiring over 90,000 forensic scientists to meet the evolving needs of modern investigations.