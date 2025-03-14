The Assam government has appointed Makhan Phukan as the first-ever Director of Prosecution for the newly created Directorate of Prosecution.

His appointment is temporary for four months, with a pay scale of Rs 1,99,100 to Rs 2,24,100 plus allowances.

Additionally, three officials—Dhanesh Das, Santanu Bhattacharyya, and Manash Haloi—have been appointed as Deputy Directors of Prosecution for four months, with a pay scale of Rs 1,63,030 to Rs 2,19,090 plus allowances.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, stating, "Assam Government has appointed the first-ever Director for the newly created Directorate of Prosecution. We are among the first states to have a dedicated prosecution cadre to assist law enforcement and judiciary in building an impartial and efficient justice delivery mechanism."



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