Assam appoints Nojit Kemprai as North Cachar Hills executive member, removes Amendu Hojai

The Assam government has reshuffled the executive wing of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, appointing MAC Nojit Kemprai as an Executive Member with immediate effect while removing Amendu Hojai from the post.

The notification, issued by the Hill Areas Department on July 8, stated that the Governor of Assam had exercised powers under the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, to appoint Kemprai as an Executive Member of the council.

The order said the Governor was "pleased to appoint Shri Nojit Kemprai, MAC as Executive Member of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, with immediate effect."

In a simultaneous decision, Amendu Hojai was removed from the position of Executive Member under the relevant provisions of the same rules. However, the notification clarified that Hojai will continue to serve as a Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC).

"He shall, however, continue to function as MAC of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council," the notification stated.

The order was issued with the approval of the Governor of Assam and came into force immediately.