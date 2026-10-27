The Assam government has approved 12 per cent horizontal reservation for eligible Ex-Agniveers in specified government posts across key departments, with annual recruitment drives scheduled to begin in 2027.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on social media platform X, saying the move aims to recognise the service of former Agniveers and create new employment opportunities for those who have served in the Indian Armed Forces.

According to a notification issued by the Home (A) Department, the decision follows the Assam Cabinet meeting held on October 4, 2026. The reservation will apply to direct recruitment vacancies in designated posts and will be implemented through annual recruitment drives.

The benefit will be available to eligible Ex-Agniveers who are permanent residents of Assam, were enrolled under the Agnipath Scheme and completed the full four-year term of engagement in the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force. Applicants must also possess an official Agniveer Certificate issued upon discharge.

The reservation will cover specified posts across several departments, including Assam Police, the Forest Department, Fire and Emergency Services, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Prisons and Home Guards, and the Excise Department.

The notification outlines the framework for recruitment and horizontal reservation for eligible former Agniveers. Further details regarding the specific posts covered, recruitment schedules and application procedures will be governed by the applicable guidelines.

The state government said the initiative is intended to recognise the discipline, experience and service of former Agniveers while providing them with further opportunities to contribute to Assam’s public services.