In a progressive move aimed at ensuring better child care, the Cabinet has approved amendments to the Child Care Leave (CCL) Rules.

The revised rules will now allow single male State Government employees, who are either widowers or divorcees with custody of their children, to avail CCL for up to two children.

Additionally, the Cabinet has introduced CCL provisions for a maximum period of two years (730 days) for both female Government employees and eligible single male employees.

This step is expected to provide much-needed support to working parents, ensuring a better work-life balance while prioritizing child welfare.