Assam state employees will receive a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), bringing the total to 53 per cent of their basic salary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday, October 27.

The hike, effective from July 2024, will be disbursed in monthly installments between December and March, with employees receiving 25 per cent of their arrears each month.

Speaking at a press conference, following the state cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that this DA increase is a Diwali gift to government employees.

The administration had previously raised the allowance from 46 to 50 per cent in March this year.

In other decisions, the cabinet approved celebrations for Bhasha Gaurav Saptah from November 3-9, marking the Assamese language's recent classification as a classical language by the central government.

Sarma also addressed security concerns, revealing that authorities had identified and deported 138 Rohingya Muslim infiltrators from the state over the past two months.