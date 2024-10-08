The Assam Cabinet has recently made significant announcements, including recognizing Assamese as a "Classical Language," and boosting governance and land-related reforms. Here are the key points:

Recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language:

The Cabinet expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Assamese the status of a "Classical Language." This recognition honours the language's rich heritage and is expected to aid in the preservation, documentation, and digitization of ancient texts. It will also create employment opportunities for local scholars.

Grassroots Governance Reforms:

To ensure better representation and governance, the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the District Delimitation Commission for delimiting Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishad constituencies.

Gaon Panchayats: Reduced from 2,197 to 2,193 after delimitation.



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Zilla Parishad Constituencies: Reduced from 420 to 397.

Development Blocks: There will be 219 blocks in total, 181 in general areas and 38 in Sixth Schedule areas. The total number of blocks remains unchanged.

Mission Basundhara 3.0:

The Cabinet approved the launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0, which will go live on October 19, 2024. This initiative continues the work of the previous phases, focusing on land-related services in a digitized framework. Key features include:

Review of previously rejected cases in Mission Basundhara 2.0.

Relaxation of the three-generation domicile requirement for SC/ST/Tea Tribe/Ex-Tea Tribe/Adivasi/Gorkha communities.

Digital settlement of land for non-government institutions (educational, religious, socio-cultural) with long-term possession.

Ownership rights for occupancy tenants in townlands that were formerly rural.

Settlement of Bhoodan/Gramdan lands and digitization of land patta conversion processes.