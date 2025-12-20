Assam approves expanded land allotment, pledges financial support for TTD Temple complex in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has agreed to double the land allocation for the construction of a Sri Venkateswara Swamy Divya Kshetram (temple complex) in Guwahati, while assuring financial support for various developmental activities at the site, TTD officials said on Saturday.

The move comes after the Andhra Pradesh government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) requested assistance to retain the temple within Guwahati and extend support for its establishment. Earlier, the northeastern state had allotted 10.8 acres of land in Guwahati to facilitate the relocation of the proposed temple complex, following concerns that the site could affect an existing Sri Balaji temple and cultural center at Garchuk.

In a letter to the TTD, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Assam’s decision to allocate up to 25 acres in Guwahati for the construction of the temple, an increase from the initially allocated 10.8 acres. He also urged TTD to continue promoting the Hindu Sanatana Dharma and the glory of Sri Venkateswara across the region.

TTD authorities expressed appreciation for Assam’s support, emphasizing that the new allotment would accommodate the temple complex along with necessary facilities, pilgrim amenities, and religious activities including Annadanam (free food donations) on a regular basis.

The Chief Minister also recommended providing financial assistance to ground development activities in the land parcel, ensuring that the temple becomes a prominent spiritual and cultural center in the Northeast.

TTD, the official custodian of the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, described Assam’s support as a significant step in establishing the temple in Guwahati, a city considered crucial for the propagation of Hindu traditions in the region.