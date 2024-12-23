In a significant move aimed at expanding global employment opportunities for skilled workers, the Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Assam International Skill Centre (AISC) under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

The center will serve as a formal mechanism for facilitating the overseas placement of skilled and semi-skilled candidates, aligning Assam’s workforce with international labor market demands.

The AISC will provide an organized and ethical pathway for Assam’s candidates to secure jobs abroad. The center will operate under a Hub & Spoke Model, with its main hub in Guwahati and additional centers spread across the state.



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This structure is expected to enhance the accessibility and reach of international job opportunities for local residents, especially in the fields of skilled labor. The initiative aligns with Assam’s vision to empower its youth by providing them with sustainable employment options both within India and globally.

The Assam Cabinet also approved the implementation of monthly remuneration for Gaon Pradhans, recognizing their vital role in managing local governance matters. Gaon Pradhans play a crucial part in administration, particularly in overseeing village-level concerns and ensuring the implementation of government schemes.

In an effort to compensate them for their contributions, the Cabinet has approved a remuneration of ₹9,000 per month for each Gaon Pradhan. This will apply to 278 Gaon Pradhans in Forest Villages and 668 Gaon Pradhans in villages under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) of 2006 in non-6th Schedule areas. The compensation will be effective from January 1, 2025.

These steps reflect the government's commitment to empowering local leaders and aligning Assam’s workforce with global opportunities, while also ensuring fair compensation for those working at the grassroots level.