The Assam cabinet has approved a significant equity investment of 40 per cent worth Rs 1,272 crore for the revitalisation of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL), a central public sector undertaking (PSU) based in Namrup, Dibrugarh.

BVFCL, which has been engaged in gas-based urea production for decades, has faced challenges due to changing market dynamics and the evolving agricultural needs of the region.

The investment aims to augment the company's operations and production capacity to meet the growing demand for urea and other fertilizers.



Also Read: Assam man allegedly kidnapped in Manipur, family receives disturbing torture video

As part of the revitalisation plan, the investment will be utilized for the establishment of the Namrup-IV unit in a joint venture (JV).

This move is expected to boost BVFCL’s production capabilities and enhance its role in supporting the agricultural sector, which is vital for the economy of Assam and the northeastern region.

The approval signals the government's commitment to modernising BVFCL's infrastructure, ensuring the sustainability of the fertilizer production facility, and addressing the current needs of the farming community.

The initiative will also provide a fresh lease of life to the PSU, securing its position in the competitive fertilizer industry.