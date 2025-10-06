Assam approves Rs 4,257 crore healthcare overhaul, announces relief for families of workers killed in Tamil Nadu

The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned a massive Rs 4,257 crore allocation for healthcare infrastructure across the state, with Rs 2,200 crore earmarked for Guwahati Medical College and Hospital alone.

The funding will strengthen Srimanta Sankardev University of Health Sciences, paramedical institutions, and other medical facilities statewide.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decisions, which also include expanding medical education access for the Moran community of Arunachal Pradesh. Members of this community can now apply for MBBS and BDS seats in Assam under the state quota. The Cabinet has also amended the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Rules, 2017.

In a significant relief measure, the government approved Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the families of nine Assamese workers who died in a construction site accident in Tamil Nadu.

Infrastructure development received a boost with the approval of a 3.5-kilometre elevated corridor in Silchar, costing over Rs 560 crore.

The Cabinet cleared Rs 130 crore to provide free bicycles to 3.11 lakh Class 9 students and sanctioned Rs 126 crore to reimburse colleges for waiving admission fees for 1.75 lakh students.

In measures aimed at skill development and social welfare, annual fees for Industry 4.0-related courses have been reduced from Rs 16,000 to Rs 11,000. Around 1,400 community workers under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission will now receive Orunodoi scheme benefits directly.

The government also increased fixed pay for select casual government employees.