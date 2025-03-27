The Assam Cabinet has approved Rs 572 crore for the construction of a new medical college in Darrang district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that along with the medical college, a BSc Nursing College and a GNM school will also be established to enhance medical education and training in the region.

Additionally, the Assam government has approved the creation of a new Public Works Department (PWD) specifically for Health & Education, aiming to streamline infrastructure projects related to these sectors.

In a major boost for farmers, the state government has decided to provide additional financial support in procurement.



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From April 1, Assam will offer an extra ₹250 per quintal over the central government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy procurement. Similarly, mustard farmers will receive an additional ₹500 per quintal as a bonus, marking the first time the state government has introduced such incentives.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring better healthcare access and improving the financial well-being of our farmers," said CM Sarma. The state government’s decisions are expected to have a significant impact on both the medical and agricultural sectors, reinforcing Assam’s development agenda.