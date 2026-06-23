Assam approves Rs 9.75 crore VRS for tea corporation staff, brings homestays under regulatory framework

The Assam Cabinet has approved a new set of rules for the registration and operation of homestays in the state, making it mandatory for establishments to have at least eight rooms to qualify for registration.

Announcing the decision at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new guidelines are aimed at streamlining the homestay sector and improving tourism infrastructure across the state.

Under the revised norms, homestay operators seeking registration will be required to maintain a minimum of eight rooms. The move is expected to bring greater standardisation to the sector while enhancing accommodation facilities for tourists.

The Chief Minister also announced a significant relaxation in land requirements for establishing private universities in Assam. Under the revised policy, private universities can now be set up in rural areas with a minimum of 35 bighas of land, while the requirement in urban areas has been reduced to 21 bighas.

Sarma said the decision is aimed at encouraging greater private investment in the higher education sector and expanding educational opportunities across the state. The revised land norms are expected to facilitate the establishment of more private universities and strengthen Assam's educational infrastructure.

The Cabinet's decisions form part of the state government's broader efforts to boost tourism, improve educational facilities and attract investment across key sectors.