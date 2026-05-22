Assam approves second emergency landing facility on NH-27 in Nalbari

The district administration of Nalbari has approved the development of a 5-kilometre Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on National Highway 27, marking the second such facility in Assam aimed at strengthening strategic infrastructure in the Northeast.

Officials said the proposed facility will convert a stretch of the highway between Tihu and Madhapur into an auxiliary runway capable of handling both military transport aircraft and civilian commercial flights during emergencies.

The project has been designed to function as an alternative logistics and operational hub during national security crises, natural disasters and emergency situations requiring rapid deployment of personnel and supplies.





New Emergency Landing Facility Approved on NH-27 in Assam



The Nalbari district administration has approved the development of a new 5-kilometre Emergency Landing Facility on National Highway 27.



This strategic infrastructure project transforms the public highway stretch between… pic.twitter.com/rbWc8ycSpr — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) May 21, 2026

According to officials, the runway will be built to meet military operational standards and will feature reinforced infrastructure suitable for heavy aircraft operations.

The National Highways Authority of India is coordinating with local authorities to implement zoning regulations and maintain no-construction zones along the approach paths to ensure operational safety.

The development comes after Assam’s first emergency landing facility near Dibrugarh became operational, further expanding India’s strategic preparedness network in the Northeast.