Flood in Assam has wreaked havoc in the entire state leading to death of several individuals, livestock, etc.

People across Assam had to endure a huge loss of wealth owing to the extensive flooding that affected their houses, roads, farms, and paddy fields for several days.

Fishery owners also had to suffer a significant losses as the fish were washed away by the rising water level.

According to Dr Pratul Barman, fishery officer of Barpeta, about 18,629 ponds in Barpeta were damaged and the fish managed to escape.

The rising water level and increasing water currents helped the fish escape from the ponds.

According to an estimate by the department of district fisheries of Barpeta, the fisheries of the district collectively suffered losses worth Rs one crore.

Incessant rainfall in the district and excess rainwater flowing from Bhutan submerged the entire district for which the fishery owners had to bear a massive loss.

Usually the ponds in the district collectively produce 26,000 metric tons, which is enough to meet the needs of the entire population of Barpeta.

This year, the demands of fish might not get fulfilled.

Now, the future of fisheries will depend on how the concerned department compensates for damages.