The Assam government has appointed senior APS officer Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta as the chairman of Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narcotics Control in CID.

The official notification was issued by the Personal (A) Department of the Assam government on April 30.

Mahanta, a 1995 batch APS officer, will serve as the MD of GUCL and will also continue to hold the post of SP, CID (Narcotics Control) only for salary purposes.

The notification stated that this decision was taken in the interest of public service.

GUCL is responsible for providing water supply, sewerage and drainage services to the people of Guwahati.

Mahanta has previously served as the SP of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.