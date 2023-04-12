The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) published the results of the Joint Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on its official website.

Applicants who sat the preliminary examination for the APSC CCE 2023 can check and obtain their results online at https://apsc.nic.in/.

The APSC CCE 2023 preliminary exams were held on March 26, 2023, and the preliminary answer key was issued on March 27, 2023.

Also Read: Assam: Prime accused in APSC cash-for-jobs scam Rakesh Paul released after 6 years in jail

To make the procedure easier for the candidates, the results have been published in the form of a PDF file; hence, no login credentials are necessary to see the results.

The exam was held to fill 793 vacancies in various agencies within the state.

Applicants who took the APSC CCE Prelims test may now see their results online. The results list the candidates' roll numbers in serial order who have qualified for the next round of the test.

Those who passed the preliminary test are now qualified to take the APSC CCE Mains exam, the date of which will be announced soon.

APSC CCE Pre Result 2023: How to check the APSC Preliminary Exam result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC - https://apsc.nic.int

Step 2: Look for the "Latest Updates" section on the homepage and click on the link that says "APSC CCE Preliminary Exam Result 2022".

Step 3: The result will be displayed in the form of a PDF file.

Step 4: Search for your name or roll number in the PDF using the search function (CTRL + F).

Step 5: If your name or roll number is present in the list, it means you have qualified for the next stage of the examination.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

» Note that no login credentials are required to check the result.