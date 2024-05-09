The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) today i.e. on May 09, 2024 has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result pdf from the official website.



APSC CCE Prelims Result 2024:

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) today i.e. on May 09, 2024 has uploaded the result of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on its official website.

The pdf of the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2024 is available on the official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are able to appear in the mains exam round.

The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held in the month of July, 2024.

Candidates who appeared in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination can download the result pdf from the official website of APSC-https://apsc.nic.in.

The examination was held in 116 venues across 32 district headquarters, A total of 67,251 candidates applied against 235 posts.



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> For the first time, OMR sheets with carbon copy for candidates were introduced.

> For the Main examination, 2898 candidates qualified. Against the posts reserved for women, 719 candidates qualified. Again for the posts reserved for PwBD and Ex-servicemen, 106 and 102 candidates respectively are qualified.

> Candidates are also qualified against the posts reserved for the first time for Moran-Motak communities (1-post each in ACS and APS for Moran and 1-post each in ACS and APS for Motak)

> The Main examination will be held in the last part of July 2024.

> Question papers will be set both in English and Assamese languages and candidates can write the answers in Assamese language also.