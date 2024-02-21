In a significant development, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will introduce an OMR sheet with a carbon copy for the first time during the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Scheduled for March 17, the new format aligns with competitive exams nationwide.

This innovation allows examinees to retain a carbon copy of their OMR sheet, facilitating self-evaluation. The preliminary exam is set to take place in 32 district headquarters of Assam, attracting 67,252 candidates competing for 235 posts, including ACS, APS, Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, AFS, BDO, ARCS, and AAO.

APSC Chairman BB Dev Choudhury emphasized the importance of transparency and stated that Section 144 CrPC would be enforced within 100 meters of examination centers as a precautionary measure. This step aims to ensure a smooth and secure examination process for all candidates.