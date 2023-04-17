Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the cut-off marks against the respective categories in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022. The notification states that candidates in the Open Category must score M: 74.5 and F-71.0, while OBC/MOBC candidates must score M/F: 54.5, SC candidates must score M/F: 50.5, STP candidates must score M/F: 49.5, and STH candidates must score M/F: 38.5 to qualify for the next round.

In pursuance to the notification issued vide 37PSC/CON/Exam-14/2022-2023 Dated 26th March 2023, answer keys have been finalized after obtaining verification reports from experts and examining the relevant sources with the following modification for evaluation.

General Studies-I had three questions where provisional answers were corrected, and two questions where marks were given to all candidates as there was no correct option. General Studies-II had two questions where provisional answers were corrected.

APSC has also notified that 32,962 candidates have qualified in General Studies-II by securing the minimum qualifying marks of 33%.

Earlier on April 12, APSC had released the results for the recently held preliminary examinations, and over 10,000 candidates cleared to sit in the next round. The written examination for APSC preliminary round was held on March 26 across Assam with over 74,000 candidates vying for a total of 913 posts.

APSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury has informed that the mains examination will be held in the month of June, 2023.