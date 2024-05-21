Assam Public Service Commission has released the notification for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2023.

The CCE (Main) will be held on 26, 27, 28 July 2024.

The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded by July 3 and July 5, respectively on the Commission’s website www.apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post.

Candidates must have cleared the Preliminary Exam and hold a degree from a recognized university. They should also be proficient in Assamese or any other official language of Assam and must be registered with a District Employment Office in Assam.

The Main Exam consists of six papers, totaling 1500 marks. It includes both descriptive and objective-type questions.

Earlier on May 9, 2024, the results of APSC CCE (Preliminary) results were declared on its official website.

The pdf of the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2024 was available on the official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are able to appear in the mains exam round.