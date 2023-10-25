Ahead of its dialogue with the Centre in December, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) pro-talk faction held a meeting at the JB Resort in Kohora, Kaziranga.

A delegation from the ULFA pro-talk faction, led by Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and Anup Chetia was also present in the meeting for discussions.

The meeting was attended by at least 300 ex-ulfa cadres.

As per sources, after the meeting, it was found that several leaders are ready to quit the organisation and lead a normal life.

As per reports, senior leader Sasha Choudhury is likely to join a political party soon after the tripartite discussions come to an end, however, it is not confirmed which party he will join (Congress or BJP).



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Meanwhile, Raju Baruah will quit all organisational responsibilities and eyeing to set up his own business. On the otherhand, Mithinga Daimary, who has been unwell for a long time will also quit from his current role and move ahead.

Speaking to the chairman of pro-talk Arabinda Rajkhowa soon after the tripartite discussions is said to end all ties with ULFA and lead a normal life in his home town.

Anup Chetia said that he would work towards the welfare of the surrendered members of the ULFA and also those who were killed.

Peace talks between the central government, the Assam government and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) pro-talk faction were held in New Delhi on Friday, August 18. The political rights of the Assamese indigenous people were the main agenda of the tripartite discussions.

The ULFA pro-talk delegation, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, had talks with key officials of the central government. General Secretary of the pro-talk faction of ULFA Anup Chetia, Sasadhar Choudhary and Raju Baruah accompanied Rajkhowa to the national capital.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to be a part of the deliberations, during the later stages.