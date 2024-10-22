A team from the Directorate of Museums, Assam, recovered an archaeological artefact from Rajgarh, Guwahati on October 20.

This beautifully carved piece, believed to be part of an ancient pillar, is adorned with intricate designs. It showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of artisans from a bygone era and serves as a powerful testament to Assam’s rich heritage.

The recovery of this artefact offers a window into the cultural, artistic, and historical significance of the region. It highlights Assam’s deep-rooted traditions and grandeur.

Such discoveries not only add to the state’s growing collection of historical treasures but also strengthen the connection with its illustrious legacy. They inspire future generations to explore and preserve their cultural identity.



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